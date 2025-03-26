Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp Acquires Shares of 2,933 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.9319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

