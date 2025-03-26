Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,244,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 485,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after buying an additional 145,767 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 496,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 132,970 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,795,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after acquiring an additional 87,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $107.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.49 and a 1 year high of $114.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mr. Cooper Group ( NASDAQ:COOP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 30.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mr. Cooper Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $3,367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 698,821 shares in the company, valued at $78,435,669.04. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.