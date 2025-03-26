MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC reduced its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,236,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,511 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth $6,284,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 22,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at MP Materials

In other MP Materials news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 386,223 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $9,273,214.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,643,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,590,254.76. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,924. This represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,112,316 shares of company stock valued at $28,665,974 over the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MP. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on MP Materials from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MP

MP Materials Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $26.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68 and a beta of 2.32. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $27.29.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). MP Materials had a negative net margin of 32.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $60.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.