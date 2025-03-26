Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,406 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $13,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1,934.8% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,704,992.51. This trade represents a 6.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HealthEquity

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $90.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $65.01 and a one year high of $115.59.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.