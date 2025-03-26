Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,849 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $9,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total value of $1,158,431.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 166,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,504,565.30. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.68, for a total transaction of $300,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,979,036.40. The trade was a 0.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,180 shares of company stock worth $7,159,763. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Guidewire Software from $228.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.08.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $198.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.28, a PEG ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $289.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.74 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

