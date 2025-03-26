Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 260,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 35,448 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises 1.0% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 272,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 171,150 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,334,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $105,529,000 after buying an additional 1,332,522 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 2,226.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after acquiring an additional 222,548 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in DexCom by 53.6% in the third quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 259,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 90,498 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Cfra Research upgraded shares of DexCom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.82.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $73.55 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.34 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The firm has a market cap of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares in the company, valued at $23,347,850.04. This represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

