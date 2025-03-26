Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.40 Million in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QXO, Inc. (NASDAQ:QXO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 532,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,402,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in QXO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in QXO by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,039,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,147 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in QXO in the fourth quarter valued at $1,121,000. Settian Capital LP bought a new position in QXO during the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new position in QXO during the 4th quarter worth about $706,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QXO Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QXO opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. QXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $290.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -1.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.80.

QXO Profile

QXO, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

