Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 58,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $73.53.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.