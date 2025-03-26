Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 58,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,835 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IXUS opened at $71.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.43. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $63.61 and a one year high of $73.53.
iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
