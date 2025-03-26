Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $457,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROBT. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 133,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 799.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,462,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $452.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $36.91 and a 12-month high of $49.00.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.