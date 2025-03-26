Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 927 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,042.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,253,664,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,201,000. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,182,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $851.58.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $632.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $637.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $702.87. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.71 and a 1 year high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This represents a 30.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

