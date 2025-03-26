Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $36.31 and a 1 year high of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.87.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.