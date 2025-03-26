Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,000. FTAI Aviation makes up approximately 3.1% of Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FTAI Aviation by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTAI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

FTAI Aviation Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FTAI opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.20. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,169.28 and a beta of 2.06.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -342.86%.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

