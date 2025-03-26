Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $309,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $53,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $339.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.15. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $246.43 and a 52 week high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 17.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.86.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 2,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.92, for a total transaction of $924,194.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,953.12. This trade represents a 9.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 8,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.87, for a total value of $2,875,205.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,494,977.35. This trade represents a 17.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock valued at $35,278 and have sold 21,797 shares valued at $7,436,255. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

