Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 5,875.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Moncler Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRY traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.06. 107,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,785. Moncler has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $76.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names in Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It also offers footwear products; leather goods; bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses and eyeglasses under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

