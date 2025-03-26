Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,583 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 367,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 269,682 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $4,441,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moderna from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Argus lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.