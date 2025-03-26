Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 155,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,583 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 274.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 367,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 269,682 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $4,441,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 315.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12.
About Moderna
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
