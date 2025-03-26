Modern Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 49,950 First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2,807.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $59.91 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.65.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

