Modern Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Modern Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,983,000 after buying an additional 424,042 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $229.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.29. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $198.44 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

