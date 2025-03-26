Modern Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.67 Million in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 49,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIDU. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 51,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5,792.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $211,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $70.55 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a one year low of $63.70 and a one year high of $77.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.85 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

