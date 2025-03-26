Modern Wealth Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 54.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $488,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 92,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,145,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,371,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 50.1% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,474,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,589,000 after buying an additional 492,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,295,000 after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PECO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PECO opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 246.00%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.