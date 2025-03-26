Modern Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,264 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Modern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,000. Grantvest Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 86,597 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in Visa by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 4,137 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,205 shares of company stock valued at $48,560,961. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.96.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $344.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $640.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $366.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

