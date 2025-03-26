Mizuho Securities USA LLC Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after buying an additional 38,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 376,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,411,000 after buying an additional 50,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $80.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.69 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

