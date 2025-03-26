Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 2,098 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Align Technology from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.64.

Align Technology stock opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.13 and a 52-week high of $331.64. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

