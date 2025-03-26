Mizuho Securities USA LLC Buys 17,054 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 654.8% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.15. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.13 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

