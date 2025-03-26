Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 1,110 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Onsemi comprises approximately 2.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in Onsemi in the third quarter worth $43,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Onsemi by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.
Onsemi Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of ON opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $80.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Onsemi from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.
Onsemi Profile
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
