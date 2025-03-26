Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Invests $30,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 100 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Autodesk from $345.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.29.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
