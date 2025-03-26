Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,921 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $53,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,260,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,417,942,000 after buying an additional 55,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,149,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,905,000 after acquiring an additional 89,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 437,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,016,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $291.02 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $266.75 and a 1 year high of $427.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anders Gustafsson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 202,176 shares in the company, valued at $62,876,736. This represents a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $409.00 to $379.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $432.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $430.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $407.00 to $326.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.