Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $68.10 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,071 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $68,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 867.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $3,018,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of McKesson by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.99, for a total value of $5,358,588.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,276,465.36. The trade was a 12.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.59, for a total transaction of $114,602.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,679.09. This represents a 15.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,187,351 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $662.71 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $670.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $619.05 and a 200-day moving average of $576.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 181.26% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McKesson from $641.00 to $691.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $649.36.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

