Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 67,928 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 67,928 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $49,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 148.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ryanair Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $60.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
