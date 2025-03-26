Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 67,928 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 67,928 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $49,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ryanair by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 148.6% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $45.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.20. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $36.96 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RYAAY

About Ryanair

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.