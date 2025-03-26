Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,559,240 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the previous session’s volume of 2,988,247 shares.The stock last traded at $14.64 and had previously closed at $14.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $752,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,409 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 301,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 59,053 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 75,997 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

