MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.21 and last traded at $18.81. 869,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,613,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.24.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNSO. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of MINISO Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC began coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.30 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MINISO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $646.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. MINISO Group had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 26.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a $0.3268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. MINISO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MINISO Group by 553.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 390,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 330,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MINISO Group by 230.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MINISO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

