MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.28 and last traded at $18.94, with a volume of 1782119 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is currently 82.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MillerKnoll by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

Further Reading

