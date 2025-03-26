MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MicroStrategy by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $341.81 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $543.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.11. The stock has a market cap of $87.97 billion, a PE ratio of -60.68 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 19.01% and a negative net margin of 251.73%.

In other news, CEO Phong Le acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $680,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Maxim Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

