MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) CFO Andrew Kang Sells 2,185 Shares

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Kang sold 2,185 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.26, for a total value of $719,433.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,009,690.90. The trade was a 12.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Kang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

On Thursday, March 20th, Andrew Kang acquired 1,500 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of MSTR stock traded down $12.50 on Wednesday, reaching $329.31. 16,640,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,936,275. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 3.36. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $543.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point raised MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.90.

View Our Latest Report on MSTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.