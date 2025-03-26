Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Announces Earnings Results

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 8.18 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Michelmersh Brick had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Michelmersh Brick stock opened at GBX 97.32 ($1.26) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 102.50. The firm has a market cap of £89.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Michelmersh Brick has a 52-week low of GBX 92 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 111.65 ($1.45).

MBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick from GBX 170 ($2.20) to GBX 160 ($2.07) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Michelmersh Brick in a report on Tuesday.

Michelmersh Brick Holdings PLC is a business with seven market leading brands: Blockleys, Carlton, Charnwood, Freshfield Lane, Michelmersh, Hathern Terra Cotta and Floren. These divisions operate within a fully integrated business combining the manufacture of clay bricks and pavers. The Group also includes a landfill operator, New Acres Limited, and seeks to develop future landfill and development opportunities on ancillary land assets.

Established in 1997 the Company has grown through acquisition and organic growth into a profitable and asset rich business, producing over 120 million clay bricks and pavers per annum.

