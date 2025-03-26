MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 26,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 68,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
