MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.72 and last traded at $1.72. 26,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 68,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This is an increase from MFS Intermediate High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIF. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,082,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 488,365 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the third quarter worth $28,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

