Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $10.76 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded up 3% against the dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $10.76 million and approximately $266,556.11 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Metahero

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,366,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metahero (HERO) is a decentralized cryptocurrency project that focuses on Web3 and the metaverse. With “the gateway to the metaverse” as its tagline, the ecosystem seeks to be positioned as the physical link or portal to the digital metaverse world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

