Metadium (META) Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Metadium (META) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Metadium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0217 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metadium has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Metadium has a total market cap of $36.97 million and approximately $365,775.40 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86,577.42 or 0.99694169 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86,276.05 or 0.99347142 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Metadium launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,707,408,720 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com.
Metadium Coin Trading
