MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Holdings Increased by TD Private Client Wealth LLC

TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,191.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a one year low of $1,324.99 and a one year high of $2,374.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,014.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,972.78. The company has a market capitalization of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. Analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Raymond James raised MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,400.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. New Street Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,402.81.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

