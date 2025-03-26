Mendel Money Management Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Mendel Money Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,770,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $549.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $570.05 and its 200 day moving average is $576.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $511.97 and a twelve month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

