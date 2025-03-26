Mendel Money Management Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS)

Mendel Money Management decreased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.3% of Mendel Money Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $188,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $47.06.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

