Mendel Money Management Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Mendel Money Management cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,463 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.9% of Mendel Money Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,769,048,000 after buying an additional 99,667 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,572,694,000 after acquiring an additional 139,641 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,231,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,063,322,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $803,432,000 after buying an additional 824,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $211.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $215.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.57. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $196.95 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

