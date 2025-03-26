MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) vs. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Financial Survey

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX – Get Free Report) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MeiraGTx and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeiraGTx -633.05% -146.38% -53.05% CRISPR Therapeutics -981.54% -18.46% -15.79%

Risk and Volatility

MeiraGTx has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

67.5% of MeiraGTx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of MeiraGTx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MeiraGTx and CRISPR Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeiraGTx $33.28 million 18.46 -$84.03 million ($2.13) -3.66 CRISPR Therapeutics $35.00 million 100.21 -$366.25 million ($4.37) -9.36

MeiraGTx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CRISPR Therapeutics. CRISPR Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MeiraGTx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MeiraGTx and CRISPR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeiraGTx 0 0 2 0 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 1 9 11 0 2.48

MeiraGTx presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 214.51%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $73.11, suggesting a potential upside of 78.79%. Given MeiraGTx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeiraGTx is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

About MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia. Its programs in clinical development include Phase I/II clinical stage programs in achromatopsia, X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, and RPE65-deficiency; Phase I clinical trials for radiation-induced xerostomia; and Parkinson's program that has completed a Phase II trial. It has a research collaboration agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for the treatment of inherited retinal disease. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

