Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.81 Million Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,992. This trade represents a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock worth $4,951,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

