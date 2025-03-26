Medical Facilities Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:MFCSF)

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFCSF opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

