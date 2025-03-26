Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Issues Earnings Results

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Massimo Group had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.90%.
NASDAQ MAMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 2,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,163. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26. Massimo Group has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.
