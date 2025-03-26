Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO) Issues Earnings Results

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Massimo Group had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Massimo Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MAMO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.71. 2,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,163. The stock has a market cap of $112.15 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26. Massimo Group has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $4.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19.

Massimo Group Company Profile

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and sale of utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. The company also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes, as well as snow equipment. In addition, it provides accessories, including EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

