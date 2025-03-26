Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $262,000 Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Sirius XM by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 64,001 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sirius XM by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,938,000. 10.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sirius XM from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sirius XM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barrington Research set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.81.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.60. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.85%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

