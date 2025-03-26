Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Acquires 2,365 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Thryv were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of THRY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,107,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,135,000 after acquiring an additional 262,111 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thryv by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 188,718 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Thryv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 508,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 100,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRY opened at $15.09 on Wednesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.06 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $654.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.02 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 38.87% and a negative return on equity of 42.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS. The company provides print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, and search engine marketing; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

