Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,196,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569,700 shares during the period. Marten Transport accounts for 2.0% of Nuance Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $49,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 940,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after purchasing an additional 38,990 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 217,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,883 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Marten Transport by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 138,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. 69.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Marten Transport Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MRTN opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.45 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.03.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. Analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Further Reading

