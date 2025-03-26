Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF makes up about 0.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas lifted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 35,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 383.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 180.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 128,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 82,460 shares during the period.

IHAK opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $948.51 million, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $42.45 and a 1-year high of $53.01.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

