Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Purchases 600 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $14,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,904 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $691,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $195.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

See Also

